10 arrested in connection with party shooting

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 10 people have been arrested in connection with a party shooting.

On Saturday, detectives with the Northern Nevada Regional Intelligence Center and members of the Regional Gang Unit collaborated to arrest several subjects wanted for previous involvement in recent party shootings in Washoe County.

The Regional Gang Unit says they heard gunshots in the area of 10th Street and Manhattan, and attempted to stop the related vehicle.

The car fled the area at a high rate of speed and was later located with the occupants fleeing the car and entering a local apartment complex. The occupants refused to exit, prompting the response of RPD’s SWAT team.

Three guns were seized during a search of the apartment.

The following people were arrested:

  • Lennie Jackson; obstructing and resisting
  • Miguel Padilla; probation violation and obstructing and resisting
  • Jose Aguilar; obstructing and resisting
  • Amy Arana; obstructing and resisting
  • Sampson Bowman; obstructing and resisting
  • Bradley Chapman; obstructing and resisting
  • Bronsen Chung; obstructing and resisting
  • Penelope Diaz; obstructing and resisting
  • Julian Bermaste-Garcia; obstructing and resisting

