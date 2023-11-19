Wolf Pack scores their most points since 2018 in 108-83 win over Portland

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Jarod Lucas’ 30 points led Nevada over Portland 108-83 on Saturday night.

Lucas shot 9 for 14 (6 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wolf Pack (4-0). Tre Coleman scored 15 points, going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line.

Tyler Harris led the Pilots (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds. Vasilije Vucinic added 17 points for Portland. In addition, Juan Sebastian Gorosito had 15 points.

