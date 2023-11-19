More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada

A Caltrans camera of U.S. 395 in Coleville.
A Caltrans camera of U.S. 395 in Coleville.(Caltrans)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service issued advisories Saturday along the California-Nevada line ahead of an early winter storm that could bring more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow to the upper elevations of the Sierra and winds gusting up to 100 mph (160 kph) over ridgetops.

The winter weather advisories, in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday, stretched from the Lake Tahoe area near Reno to south of Yosemite National Park, including Mammoth Lakes, California.

Three to 8 inches (7 to 20 centimeters) of snow was expected above elevations of 6,500 feet (1,980 meters), with as much as 14 inches (35 centimeters) above 8,000 feet (2,440 meters).

“Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour (2.5 to 5 centimeters) in heavier bands,” the weather service in Reno said.

Strong winds could cause tree damage, blowing snow and hazardous boating conditions on Lake Tahoe with waves 2 to 4 feet (60 to 122 centimeters) high, it said.

