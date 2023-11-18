Urban roots is providing seed to table education with their ‘Little Chefs’ program.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Improving family meal time with seed to table education.

The non profit is always working to change the way communities eat and learn through garden based education. The newest program Urban Roots offers is teaching children how to cook. Little Chefs, an extension of the Little Gardeners program, is a series of cooking workshops, that teaches kids how to harvest and cook seasonal produce. For children of pre school age, it provides opportunities to enjoy a sensory experiences at the nonprofit’s teaching farm. The classes, are even instructed by Urban Roots’ registered dietician and focus on the monthly curriculum.

“I want my little guy to learn how to chop and make recipes that are kid friendly,” said Lauren Satterlee, a parent whose child is in the program.

Abi Damp, the Development Coordinator for Urban Roots, says having the food be fresh picked right from the garden and onto the table for preparation, gives kids and parents more insight into their food.

“They really like the autonomy of being able to see what’s getting put into their food and being in charge of putting it together,” said Damp.

Little Gardeners runs seasonally in the spring and the fall, and goes from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on various days throughout the month. Participants will also enjoy story time, planting and harvesting activities, and opportunities to socialize with other children. All Little Chefs participants go home with the day’s recipe and one ingredient used that day.

“Here we really try to teach children where the food comes from and that you can do it yourself at home too,” said Damp.

Sessions for 2023 have ended but will pick back up in March of 2024. To apply you can find the registration on their website.

