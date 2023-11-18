Second half defense lifts Nevada women’s basketball to 23-point win over Pepperdine

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Forcing Pepperdine into a 10-minute scoring drought in the second half, Nevada women’s basketball’s defense once again led the way to clinch a 64-41 victory Friday night at Lawlor Events Center.

Nevada turned the defense into offense during that stretch, going on a 17-0 scoring run to increase its lead to 20 points in the final minutes. Junior guard Audrey Roden led with a game-high 14 points and a career-high six steals. Senior forward Lexie Givens added 13 points while freshman guard Izzy Sullivan came up with a career-high 11 points, going a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

The Waves cut the early deficit to two points with a layup, but Nevada’s defense prevented Pepperdine from scoring again in the first quarter. The Pack used two straight baskets and shut down Pepperdine’s offense for the final 4:40 of the first quarter to take the early advantage.

Coming back from a season-ending knee injury from the previous year, redshirt sophomore forward Natalie Lathrop gave Nevada a lift off the bench in the second quarter. Lathrop scored the opening basket of the second quarter and finished a strong layup following a Gabby Giuffre 3-pointer to widen Nevada’s lead to double-digits.

Pepperdine responded by knocking down a jumper and hitting a free throw to cut the Pack’s lead to seven going into the locker room. Six unanswered points by Pepperdine allowed the Waves to make it a one-point game to open the third quarter. Givens knocked a shot down from beyond the arc that started an 11-0 Nevada scoring run capped off by a Sullivan 3-pointer that allowed Nevada to go back up by double-digits. A jumper and free throw allowed Pepperdine to cut the lead back down to seven points later in the third quarter, but Nevada responded once again with a scoring run of its own. Ending the third quarter with six straight points, the Pack ended the third and started the fourth with a 17-0 scoring run that pushed Nevada in front by 26.

The Pack forced Pepperdine to just 10 fourth quarter points and 18.2% shooting in the final 10 minutes to seal its second win of the season. Nevada will host three-time Elite Eight participant and 2019 Final Four qualifier, Oregon, Tuesday at Lawlor Events Center at 6:30 p.m. for its Native American Heritage game.

Postgame Notes

Nevada forced Pepperdine into 25 turnovers that resulted in 25 points off turnovers. Nevada was forcing 28 turnovers per game heading into Friday.

Nevada went on a 17-0 scoring run in the second half and held Pepperdine scoreless for 10 minutes between the third and fourth quarters.

Senior guard Gabby Giuffre made her first career start Friday. She finished with a career-high six rebounds.

Redshirt sophomore forward Natalie Lathrop scored her first basket since March 7, 2022 at the 9:10 mark in the second quarter. She bounced back from a season-ending knee injury sustained last season and finished with a career-high seven points on Friday.

Junior guard Audrey Roden came up with a career-high six steals, having a combined 11 steals in the last two games.

Freshman guard Izzy Sullivan scored a career-high 11 points off the bench, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

