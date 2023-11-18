RSV vaccine shortages: supply and demand in Reno

RSV vaccine for pregnant women
By Emily Benito
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RSV can be dangerous and potentially deadly especially for infants and seniors.

According to the CDC about 58,000to 80,000 thousand kids under 5 are hospitalized every year. And up to 300 die from RSV in the United States.

Some smaller private practices are having a hard time getting the vaccine, but bigger companies lie Renown or CVS are more likely to have it.

Oliver Swofford, Pharmacy Supervisor at Renown Regional Medical Center says,

“Right now, we don’t have a shortage. There was a time when we had high demand the supplier couldn’t meet that demand. I haven’t run into any shortages in the last two months, and we are taking walk ins for the vaccine.”

It is important to know who is able to receive the vaccine:

“Anyone who is pregnant, 32 to 36 weeks, as well as anyone over 60 years old,” says Swafford.

Even with the vaccine, Doctor Brain Trimmer says these factors can make these symptoms more concerning and advises seeking medical help:

“If you have an immunocompromised condition, you should seek care. the majority of standard viruses if a child is breathing well, and feeding well, and looks well, until or unless we see worsening symptoms or unless it lasts an excessive period of time,” says Trimmer.

Appointment Information:

CVS

Renown Regional Medical Center

