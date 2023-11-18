“Cop Hit List” suspect arraigned

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man accused of maintaining a ‘hit list’ of local police officers is headed for trial. Forty four-year-old Neil Rick Carroll was arraigned on charges of aggravated stalking in Virginia City Friday morning.

Carroll was arrested 3-months ago on Geiger Grade after phoning the Storey County sheriff’s office... saying he was coming to the Comstock to meet a local deputy. Storey County authorities had apparently been watching for Carroll as the two men had no connection other than the deputy’s name appearing on an alleged ‘hit list’which Carroll had supposedly posted on social media.

Carroll’s name had appeared on a Facebook page with messages like ‘the only good cop is a dead one.’

He pled “not guilty’ at his arraignment. No trial date was set but it will likely be late next year.

