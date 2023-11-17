Woman found shot to death in downtown Reno; police looking for man

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department found a woman shot to death Thursday morning in downtown Reno and want to talk to a man they believe fled the state about the case.

Police identified the man as Malik Coleman.

Police went to an apartment on Virginia Street just north of the Truckee River at about 8:45 a.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. They found a woman with a gunshot wound and determined she was dead.

There are no active threats to the community, police said. They do not believe it was a random act of violence. Police will provide more information about Coleman when it becomes available.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2121 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or to to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.