Veterans enjoy an early Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big sign welcomed Veterans to the annual Thanksgiving Event.

Inside, a long table of stuffing, turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and desert courtesy of BJ’s Barbeque.

Navy Veteran Allen Robbin says he comes to the senior center about four times a week for lunch. Today he was in the right place at the right time.

“This is the first time it has happened here,” says Robbin.

Organizers say the Senior Center turned out to be a great location. And the turnout pretty much confirms that.

“This far exceeds all that we have done in the past,” says Frank Greenwood with Community 4 Veterans.

He’s referring to the turnout. More than 100 meals served. Not only to Veterans but to homeless clients who frequently come to the senior center for lunch.

“I think it’s going to be a new home,” Greenwood says of the Washoe County Senior Center. “I am going to meet with the director next week. And we are going to lock something in. This is a better area for servicing those we need to serve. So, this is where we need to be.”

Approximately 25 volunteers were on hand as well for the event. Serving plates of food or helping someone find a place to sit--they served wherever they were needed.

Representatives from UNR, TMCC, and WNC were also here. They brought with them blankets and warm clothing which were offered to anyone who needed them.

“It’s the need right?” says Kealii Kalawao-Cummings with TMCC Veterans Resource Center. “We want to help any way we can. You know winter is right around the corner. So. if that is what people need, we are willing to give what we can.”

This event is possible because of people giving this past summer.

We focused on Community 4 Veterans as they held their 20th annual raffle in front of the Sportsman’s Warehouse. In temperatures which were sometimes triple digit, volunteers encouraged people to buy tickets to win anything from a $35,000-dollar RZR to a package from Frey Bourbon.

For those who didn’t win anything this year, an event like this should show that donation still means something.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.