Tanner’s Marketplace returns to Reno-Sparks Convention Center with two weekends of craft shows

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:26 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tanner’s Marketplace is back this weekend, Nov. 18-19. Then the annual Magic of Santa Craft Faire takes place Dec. 2-3, both events happening at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Dan and Paula Clements, owners of Tanner’s Marketplace, stopped by Morning Break to share some of the one-of-a-kind gifts you can pick up at either craft show.

For more information about Tanner’s Marketplace this weekend, click here.

For more information about the Magic of Santa Craft Farie, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
Cause of Reno apartment fire determined to be heater
Traffic at a standstill in Northbound lanes
Serious injuries in crash on 395
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
Sparks Fire crews respond to tanker truck fire.
I-80 westbound reopens after tanker fire

Latest News

Tanner's Marketplace
Tanner's Marketplace and Magic of Santa Craft Faire
Tahoe Sleigh Ride
Give your family a Christmas experience to remember with Tahoe Sleigh Ride in Sand Harbor
Tahoe Sleigh Ride
Tahoe Sleigh Rides
Flowing Tide Pub Donation Drive for the DVRC
Flowing Tide Pub hosts donation drive to support the Domestic Violence Resource Center