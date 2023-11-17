Shots fired in road rage; fleeing vehicle crashes in midtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A road rage incident led to shots being fired and a crash in the midtown Reno area Thursday evening, the Reno Police Department said.

The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. on Forest Street near Arroyo Street, police said. There was a road rage incident and a person in a vehicle fired shots.

Another vehicle crashed fleeing the shooter, police said.

The initial report to police was that someone had been shot but there were no injuries, police said.

Police recovered shell casings at the scene. The investigation continues and other details were not immediately available.

It was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger, police said.

