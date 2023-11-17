Rock fall closes portion of Alpine County highway

A rock fall in Alpine County has closed a portion of Highway 88.
A rock fall in Alpine County has closed a portion of Highway 88.(Alpine County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALPINE COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A rock fall has closed a portion of Highway 88 in Alpine County.

The partial closure is near the Crystal Springs area. Drivers headed through that area can expect delays of up to 45 minutes.

Alpine County officials say they have moved the rocks off the roadway, but additional work is needed around the impacted area.

