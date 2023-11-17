Red Cross deploys to Fernley after house fire displaces 6

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire in Fernley has displaced six people, according to the Red Cross.

The North Lyon Fire Department responded to the fire that broke out early Thursday afternoon on Wildrose Court. The fire displaced two adults and four children.

Members of the Disaster Action Team of the Red Cross responded to offer food, clothing, and financial assistance, as well as ensuring the family has a place to stay.

