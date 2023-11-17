Red Cross deploys to Fernley after house fire displaces 6

The fire broke out early Thursday afternoon
The fire broke out early Thursday afternoon(The Red Cross)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire in Fernley has displaced six people, according to the Red Cross.

The North Lyon Fire Department responded to the fire that broke out early Thursday afternoon on Wildrose Court. The fire displaced two adults and four children.

Members of the Disaster Action Team of the Red Cross responded to offer food, clothing, and financial assistance, as well as ensuring the family has a place to stay.

