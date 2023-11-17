Police respond to shots fired at southeast Reno apartments

The Reno Police Department investigates a shots fired call at rte. Rosewood Park Apartments.
The Reno Police Department investigates a shots fired call at rte. Rosewood Park Apartments.(Ray Kinney/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:58 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department was still investigating a shots fired call late Thursday in the area of Mira Loma Lane and McCarran Boulevard.

Police had a report of shots fired at 8:42 p.m. at the Rosewood Park Apartments. When police arrived, they heard shots being fired.

Police contacted all parties involved and said there were no threats to the public.

The case was still being sorted out late Thursday night and more details were not available.

