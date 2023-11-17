Police respond to shots fired at southeast Reno apartments

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department was still investigating a shots fired call late Thursday in the area of Mira Loma Lane and McCarran Boulevard.

Police had a report of shots fired at 8:42 p.m. at the Rosewood Park Apartments. When police arrived, they heard shots being fired.

Police contacted all parties involved and said there were no threats to the public.

The case was still being sorted out late Thursday night and more details were not available.

