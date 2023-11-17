Man wanted by Sparks police arrested in Carson City

Savannah Bibeau, left, and JD Murray
Savannah Bibeau, left, and JD Murray(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:21 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a man sought by the Sparks Police Department for alleged parole violations and possible involvement in other cases.

The sheriff’s office arrested JD Murray, 44, on alleged parole violation, three counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, drug possession and two counts of possession of stolen property.

CCSO alleges Savannah Bibeau acted to help Murray evade law enforcement and she was booked on a charge of aiding and abetting and a drug charge.

A joint surveillance effort found Murray about 3 p.m. on Wednesday and he fled, the sheriff’s office said. They found him again about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday and arrested him in the 3400 block of Airport Road a few blocks from College Parkway.

The sheriff’s office got two handguns and a semi-automatic shotgun when they arrested Murray. Both handguns were stolen, one from Reno and one from Sacramento, the sheriff’s office said.

