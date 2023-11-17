Give your family a Christmas experience to remember with Tahoe Sleigh Ride in Sand Harbor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tahoe Sleigh Ride operates out of Sand Harbor during the winter to give guests the ultimate “one-horse open sleigh” experience.

Owners Dwight and Diana Borges have been operating this business for years. It was started by Dwight’s father when Dwight was just two years old. They own 12 Belgian Draft horses, which are the biggest breed of horses in the world, even bigger than Clydesdales, and operate sleigh rides year round in various locations, plus special events, weddings, group tours and more.

Dwight Borges stopped by Morning Break to talk about how their sleigh ride experience works. New this year, they have shuttle partnership where people can catch the Tahoe Express for luxury transportation to their sleigh ride. This helps people avoid the Nevada State Park entrance fee when getting into Sand Harbor for their ride.

They operate on weekends only in Sand Harbor from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. To book your reservations, click here. You can also follow Tahoe Sleigh Ride on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.