An area of low pressure will keep the weather unsettled through early Sunday. Expect rain showers, with high elevation snow in the Sierra. Snow levels will fall to valley floors by Sunday morning, as the system lifts out. Next week will be cool and dry for Thanksgiving Week travel. A weak system is possible on Thanksgiving Day. Stay tuned! -Jeff

