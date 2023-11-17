Flowing Tide Pub hosts donation drive to support the Domestic Violence Resource Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Domestic Violence Resource Center (DVRC) has partnered up with Flowing Tide Pub (FTB) to host a holiday donation drive. Bins are set up at all FTB locations for customers to donate household items for the women and children in their shelters.

Kristen Kennedy, executive director at the Domestic Violence Resource Center; Marissa Tolotti and Jimmy Wadhams, owner/partner of Flowing Tide Pubs; and Marko Boscovich, general manager at Flowing Tide Pub, stopped by the show to talk about how the two organizations came together and what their goal is for this donation drive.

Boscovich also made the specialty cocktail on the show that is being served at FTP this month called the ‘Sip of Hope.’ FTP will donate $2 of every ‘Sip of Hope’ cocktail purchased to the DVRC in Reno and the Shade Tree Shelter in Las Vegas.

List of donation items needed:

Diapers, sizes 4-6, and pull-ups

Underwear all sizes and genders

Shampoo, conditioner, body wash, luffas, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.

Bathroom towels, bathmats and shower curtains

Socks, gloves, hats and scarves all sizes and genders

Non-glass, durable dish sets and cups

Microwavable meals (non-refrigerated)

Individual electrolyte drinks, bottled juice, water, etc.

Individual servings of oatmeal, pudding, applesauce, crackers, chips, pretzels, popcorn, protein and granola bars

The Domestic Violence Resource Center also has an Amazon Wish List for people to purchase items to have sent directly to the DVRC.

