Downtown Reno Library to close for three weeks for elevator renovations

The Downtown Reno Library
The Downtown Reno Library(Washoe County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:47 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Downtown Reno Library will close for three weeks later this month so the county can make renovations to the building’s elevator.

The closure will happen on Nov. 27 and last through Dec. 17.

The alley behind the library will be blocked during the closure, affecting access to the library’s book drop. Instead, you can return items to book drops at any other Washoe County Library locations.

Hold pickup at the Downtown Reno Library will remain available via the hold pickup lockers in front of the building.

The elevator is not expected to be fully operational until February 2024, and construction will continue after the library reopens on Dec. 18. Story time and other library events will be paused during the construction but will resume once the renovation is complete.

