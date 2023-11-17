Dollars and Sense: Making the most of your charitable giving this holiday season

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:18 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s that time of year again to start buying gifts for loved ones. It’s also one of the most generous times of the year when many people think about making charitable donations.

Edward Jones financial advisor, Ashley Hicks, and Eaton Dunkelberger from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada (CFNN) stopped by Morning Break to talk about how your financial advisor and CFNN can help make your money do the most good and get the best tax-write off.

Financial advisors will help you start by making a gift budget and help you look closely for groups you wish to donate to. If you have trouble doing that, the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada can serve as a guide.

After you’ve chosen your group, talk with a CPA professional to discuss the tax benefits and the best way for you to give. If you want to consider giving on a more long-term avenue, one such possibility is a donor advised fund, which allows you to make charitable contributions and receive an immediate tax deduction.

Watch Friday’s interview to learn more.

Ashley Hicks is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about her services at Edward Jones, click here. She can also be found on Facebook and LinkedIn.

