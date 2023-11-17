Comedian Dana Carvey cancels Reno show after son’s death

Dana Carvey
Dana Carvey(Atlantis Casino)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Comedian Dana Carvey has canceled his Reno show following the death of his son.

The Carvey family announced their son, 32-year-old Dex Carvey, passed away due to an accidental drug overdose.

Carvey was originally slated to perform at The Atlantis on Nov. 25.

Anyone who purchased a ticket is encouraged to contact The Atlantis for information on a refund.

