Comedian Dana Carvey cancels Reno show after son’s death

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Comedian Dana Carvey has canceled his Reno show following the death of his son.

The Carvey family announced their son, 32-year-old Dex Carvey, passed away due to an accidental drug overdose.

Carvey was originally slated to perform at The Atlantis on Nov. 25.

Anyone who purchased a ticket is encouraged to contact The Atlantis for information on a refund.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.