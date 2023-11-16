Vanessa Valentine recaps first year with Nevada women’s soccer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Vanessa Valentine’s deep experience in the game of soccer, proved to be a big turning point for the Nevada women’s soccer team.

“We exceeded all expectations. I mean they really, really did. There’s really not one word to describe it; it was a great season,” she said.

With a season overall of 6-10-5, their progress this season is attributed to the team’s approach and attitude.

Coach Valentine emphasized that their work ethic translated into confidence in each matchup.

“This was the first time in ten years we made it to the Mountain West Tournament, that was the language that was used from day one from when I got hired and sat in meetings with these girls. The first thing every single one of them said was, we want change.”

Beyond the score, Valentine extends a message to the Reno community and young aspiring players,

“I want these young girls that are playing to know that there’s so much opportunity out there, whether that’s here at Nevada or not, I’m a resource too. I want them to understand there are opportunities out there wherever they want to go. The community gave us such a big hug this season, and I absolutely thank the Reno community for that, and this is only the beginning.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.