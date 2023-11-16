Two people injured from one gunshot at Reno apartment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One shot injured two people Wednesday at a Kietzke Lane apartment in Reno, the Reno Police Department said.

Police received a call about a domestic disturbance shortly before 5:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 4800 block of Kietzke Lane.

Police arrived to find two people injured from one gunshot. Police did not immediately have information about what happened that the shot was fired.

Both people are at the hospital for treatment, police said. Police did not have information about the type or severity of the injuries.

