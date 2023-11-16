Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Showers overnight will taper off for valleys into Thursday morning, but persist in the Sierra. Friday night into Saturday, another wave will bring more moisture. Expect snow levels to stay above 7,000′ through Friday, then dip to possibly Lake Tahoe level on Saturday. Thanksgiving Week looks mild and dry, not good for Sierra snowpack, but great for travel this year. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.