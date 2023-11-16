Thursday Web Weather

Thursday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Showers overnight will taper off for valleys into Thursday morning, but persist in the Sierra. Friday night into Saturday, another wave will bring more moisture. Expect snow levels to stay above 7,000′ through Friday, then dip to possibly Lake Tahoe level on Saturday. Thanksgiving Week looks mild and dry, not good for Sierra snowpack, but great for travel this year. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
Cause of Reno apartment fire determined to be heater
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
Traffic at a standstill in Northbound lanes
Serious injuries in crash on 395
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
Sparks Fire crews respond to tanker truck fire.
I-80 westbound reopens after tanker fire

Latest News

Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather