Secret Witness offering reward in Truckee burglary case

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $500 for the successful prosecution and conviction of the suspect(s) who burglarized a Truckee laundromat.

Between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 7, a suspect was captured on video casing and burglarizing a coin operated laundromat in the California town. Police believe the suspect is either a white or light skinned Hispanic man. There is no associated vehicle information at this time.

Police say he was able to enter the laundromat via an exterior wall vent with additional interior self-created entryways through drywall.

The suspect(s) stole 80 pounds worth of quarters, a loss between $2,000 and $3,000.

Two persons of interest have developed from an initial investigation; Alexandra “Alex” Parker, who also goes by the last name Curran, and Evan Parker. Police believe they will likely attempt a large-scale exchange of the coins into dollar bills.

Anyone with information should call the Truckee Police Department at 530-550-2336 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.