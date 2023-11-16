Rolison scores 12 as Wolf Pack knocks off Pacific 88-41

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tyler Rolison, Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear each scored 12 points to help Nevada defeat Pacific 88-41 on Wednesday.

Rolison also contributed five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (3-0). Lucas shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Blackshear finished 6 of 10 from the field.

The Tigers (1-2) were led by Tan Yildizoglu, who recorded 10 points. Judson Martindale added seven points for Pacific. Greg Outlaw also recorded six points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

PACIFIC (1-2)

Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Beard 2-6 0-0 4, Odum 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 0-6 1-2 1, Denson 2-6 0-4 5, Martindale 2-6 2-2 7, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Outlaw 2-6 2-2 6, Garcia Adsten 1-4 0-1 2, Hallums 1-6 0-0 3, Smith 0-1 0-3 0, Yildizoglu 4-6 2-4 10, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-57 7-18 41.

NEVADA (3-0)

T.Coleman 3-4 2-3 8, Davidson 4-7 2-2 11, K.Hymes 3-4 0-0 6, Blackshear 6-10 0-0 12, Lucas 4-13 2-2 12, Rolison 4-9 3-3 12, Foster 2-3 2-3 6, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, McIntosh 1-3 0-0 3, Gardner 4-6 0-1 8, J.Coleman 1-3 3-4 5, I.Hymes 1-1 0-0 3, Wigington 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 14-18 88.

Halftime_Nevada 55-15. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 4-24 (Denson 1-2, Hallums 1-2, Martindale 1-3, Brown 1-5, Garcia Adsten 0-1, Odum 0-1, Outlaw 0-1, Yildizoglu 0-1, Beard 0-4, Williams 0-4), Nevada 6-20 (Lucas 2-7, I.Hymes 1-1, Rolison 1-1, Davidson 1-2, McIntosh 1-3, Blackshear 0-1, T.Coleman 0-1, Gardner 0-1, K.Hymes 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Wigington 0-1). Rebounds_Pacific 26 (Martindale 4), Nevada 50 (Davidson 9). Assists_Pacific 6 (Odum 2), Nevada 16 (Blackshear 4). Total Fouls_Pacific 17, Nevada 18. A_7,131 (11,536).

