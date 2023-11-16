Rolison scores 12 as Wolf Pack knocks off Pacific 88-41

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tyler Rolison, Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear each scored 12 points to help Nevada defeat Pacific 88-41 on Wednesday.

Rolison also contributed five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (3-0). Lucas shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Blackshear finished 6 of 10 from the field.

The Tigers (1-2) were led by Tan Yildizoglu, who recorded 10 points. Judson Martindale added seven points for Pacific. Greg Outlaw also recorded six points and three steals.

PACIFIC (1-2)

Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Beard 2-6 0-0 4, Odum 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 0-6 1-2 1, Denson 2-6 0-4 5, Martindale 2-6 2-2 7, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Outlaw 2-6 2-2 6, Garcia Adsten 1-4 0-1 2, Hallums 1-6 0-0 3, Smith 0-1 0-3 0, Yildizoglu 4-6 2-4 10, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-57 7-18 41.

NEVADA (3-0)

T.Coleman 3-4 2-3 8, Davidson 4-7 2-2 11, K.Hymes 3-4 0-0 6, Blackshear 6-10 0-0 12, Lucas 4-13 2-2 12, Rolison 4-9 3-3 12, Foster 2-3 2-3 6, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, McIntosh 1-3 0-0 3, Gardner 4-6 0-1 8, J.Coleman 1-3 3-4 5, I.Hymes 1-1 0-0 3, Wigington 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 14-18 88.

Halftime_Nevada 55-15. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 4-24 (Denson 1-2, Hallums 1-2, Martindale 1-3, Brown 1-5, Garcia Adsten 0-1, Odum 0-1, Outlaw 0-1, Yildizoglu 0-1, Beard 0-4, Williams 0-4), Nevada 6-20 (Lucas 2-7, I.Hymes 1-1, Rolison 1-1, Davidson 1-2, McIntosh 1-3, Blackshear 0-1, T.Coleman 0-1, Gardner 0-1, K.Hymes 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Wigington 0-1). Rebounds_Pacific 26 (Martindale 4), Nevada 50 (Davidson 9). Assists_Pacific 6 (Odum 2), Nevada 16 (Blackshear 4). Total Fouls_Pacific 17, Nevada 18. A_7,131 (11,536).

