Local nonprofits helping children in need during the holiday season

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program kicks off on Nov. 10 and lasts through Dec. 12.
By Emily Benito
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are over 600 children in the Washoe County Foster Care System, and plenty of other children whose families cannot afford gifts or holiday activities.

This is why The Nevada Kids Foundation is having their annual Making Spirits Brighter Donation Drive and Washoe County CASA is taking donations to put towards holiday activities for volunteers to take foster children to.

“Sometimes these little activities can plant the tiniest seed of hope and they realize that they have a community that supports them, and they have people who care, and I think that this can change the course of some of these kid’s lives,” says Kallie Todaro, the Executive Director of the Nevada Kids Foundation.

