Jurassic Quest roars back into the Reno-Sparks Event Center for three days of family fun

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest opens at Reno-Sparks Convention Center Friday-Sunday, Nov. 17-19.

Dino Dustin and Brainy Beth, Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainers, and a baby triceratops, Trixie, stopped by Morning Break to share a little bit about what’s new this year at the family-friendly event.

Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education and fun, including an expanded excavation station, more rides and inflatables and new animatronic dinosaurs like the Utahraptor and Giganotosaurus. Kids will also get to face off with the notoriously fast Jurassic Quest Utahraptors for “Raptor Run” races, and “Rope-a-Raptor,” where experienced “Bronto Busters” help kids lasso stray dinos to get them back to their pens. In addition to “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Dinosaur Trainers, Jurassic Quest has launched a new video tour. All expanded activities are included with general admission.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Tickets are also available on-site. Entry is free for children under age 2.

Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Socks required for inflatable attractions. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.

