Disney On Ice actor, figure skater shares what it’s like performing with the cast of Encanto and Frozen

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of “Frozen” and “Encanto” as they come to life like never before. This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more.

Quiesto Spieringshoek, one of the actors and figure skaters in the show, stopped by Morning Break to share his experience with several Disney On Ice productions including, “Worlds of Enchantment,” ”Dream Big” and “Passport to Adventure.” Born and raised in South Africa, Spieringshoek started figure skating at 11 years old and has since skated in 31 countries in six continents.

“Disney On Ice Frozen and Encanto” skates into Reno November 16-19 at Reno Events Center. For tickets and showtimes, click here.

