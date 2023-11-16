Community leaders provide free Thanksgiving meals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, Washoe County School District, and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are working together to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

Volunteers with each group gathered at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 16 outside the Church of Jesus Christ building at 2505 Kings Row to distribute the food.

It’s going to 360 families with students in 39 different Washoe County Schools.

The families were selected based on recommendations from teachers and counselors.

“It’s a shame when somebody doesn’t do something because they can’t do it all, but we can all come together and do a little, and look at what it results in,” said JustServe.org specialist for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ron Turner.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office also handed out backpacks filled with school supplies to elementary and middle school students.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.