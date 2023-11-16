Boreal Mountain opens this Friday

SODA SPRINGS, California (KOLO) - Boreal Mountain will open for the season this Friday, Nov. 17.

The mountain’s 59th season will open with skiing and snowboarding starting at 9:00 a.m. and lasting until 8:00 p.m.

They will also be offering $25 lift tickets for all guests. $5 of each ticket will be donated to local nonprofits.

They say winter weather that hit the area this week has allowed them to open.

