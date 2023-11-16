Battle Born FC hosts NISA Regional National Championship

By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Battle Born Futbol Club, a dominant force in the National Independent Soccer Association, is set to host the regional championship on November 18 and 19.

With a stellar 6-0-1 record, Battle Born FC faces off against the Las Vegas Legends, Los Angeles Force, and Bay Area United at Wooster High School soccer field.

Watch Battle Born take on the Legends on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., with the championship game on Sunday.

To unite the community, Battle Born is organizing soccer clinics on Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.

President Marc Radow emphasizes the significance of hosting the championship in northern Nevada, inviting locals to support the teams.

The winning team secures a spot in the four-team national championship tournament in December.

Battle Born awaits details on breaking ground for the FIFA-grade soccer stadium after the city approved a revised grading permit.

