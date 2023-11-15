Wednesday Web Weather

Wednesday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

An area of low pressure off of the West Coast will bring clouds and unsettled weather our way. Expect a chance of rain showers for valleys by Wednesday night into Thursday, with snow in the Sierra above 7,500′. This system will move inland to our south Friday into the weekend. This will keep a chance of showers going through Saturday evening. Carry chains over the passes. -Jeff

