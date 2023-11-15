WCSD votes on safety strategies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In her first State of Education address, Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield harped on safety being a top priority. Tonight, she delivered.

The Washoe County School Board of Trustees discussed two safety strategies at their November 14 meeting. One, being the implementation of vape detection devices as well as a test run of single point entries at three high schools. All the elementary and middle schools in the district currently have single point entries. But, they discussed security cameras also being installed in the entryways.

The motion to increase safety at Damonte Ranch, McQueen, and Sparks High School by creating single point entry passed 7 to 0. The next step is to get the design projects made up which will include student input as to what they would like to see in their schools. The projects will then go out to bid where contractors will be hired. The districts says they are anticipating completion just in time for the 2024 school year. Tami Zimmerman, the Chief Facilities Management Officer, says it feels great to know the school board is invested in making schools better for the students and community.

“Single point of entry is good for safety because then we know who is in the building, who comes and goes, and not have people in who we don’t want in the building. We can keep students and staff safe, and they can move around for classes,” Zimmerman said.

The board also discussed the possibility of bringing in vaping detection devices. Although, that particular motion was tabled to another day. What they did instead was create a “comprehensive vaping prevention strategy” which will include cost analysis of the vaping detection devices.

