Sparks police looking for missing 9-month-old and her father

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for a missing 9-month-old baby and her father.

SPD is looking for Jacob and Aummua Hoffman. Jacob is the biological father of Aummua.

Police say that on Tuesday, at around 6:00 p.m., Jacob left with Aummua in a white 2017 Ford Fusion with Nevada plates 63A855 headed to an unknown location. They that in the last week, Jacob has become paranoid and delusional and is having hallucinations.

Jacob was last seen wearing an unknown color tank top and multi-color cut off shorts with black shoes. He is possibly sweating profusely due to a medical condition. Aummua was last seen wearing a pink outfit with Minnie Mouse on it.

The Ford Jacob is driving has dark tinted rear windows, minor damage to both fenders and two bumper stickers, one of which is a butterfly that says Reno and the other being an Earth that says Hippie Mama written in it.

Police say there is no information to indicate that Jacob intends to harm Aummua. As of now, the police’s priority is to locate the two and check their welfare.

