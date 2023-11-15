RPD asking for help finding missing 63-year-old man who suffers from dementia

The logo for the Reno Police Department(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:47 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for a missing 63-year-old man who suffers with dementia.

They say that on Tuesday, at around 3:30 p.m., Christopher Cobb was seen inside his group home residence at 1140 Manhattan Street in Reno. This was the last known place he was seen.

Cobb also suffers from a traumatic brain injury as well as dementia, is not familiar with the Reno/Sparks area and does not have any financial resources available to him.

Cobb is described as a white man, around five foot ten, 150 pounds, with gray hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a camo-patterned hat, brown long sleeve shirt, brown jacket, blue jeans, and brown leather shoes.

Anyone with information as to Cobb’s whereabouts is asked to call RPD’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

A photo of Cobb is below:

Christopher Cobb
Christopher Cobb(The Reno Police Department)

