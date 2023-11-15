Police asking for help finding man missing since August 2022

Casey Louis White
Casey Louis White(The Churchill County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:19 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since August of 2022.

65-year-old Casey Louis White was reported missing to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 16 of that year, and then to the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 29, 2022.

White was last seen on July 29, 2022, leaving his residence on his motorcycle. His motorcycle was subsequently towed by Nevada State Police on Aug. 3, 2022 from the Derby Dam Frontage Road in Washoe County on I-80 where it was found.

The area where the motorcycle was towed has been searched by the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office. The Storey County Sheriff’s Office also searched the south side of the Truckee River in the area where White was last seen.

