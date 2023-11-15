Parenting Counselors: A resource for families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us may remember “Super Nanny.” Professional Jo Frost would visit homes where the parents and kids are driving each other crazy.

She’d observe and provide a blunt assessment of the environment.

“Your boy is laughing at the pair of you. And you are his parents,” she told a couple during an episode.

Frost exercised Adlerian Psychology on both child and parent in her hour-long episodes.

Based on Alfred Adler’s theory it professes humans are social beings and need to belong, understand, be understood, and be seen.

As we learned in “Super Nanny” sometimes those needs can be thwarted by certain parenting styles and lead to lashing out on the child’s part.

“She teaches, she talks about parents’ reaction versus response,” says Nurit Stites, local parenting counselor. “Teaches parents to respond. And teaches parents to maybe find another interpretation as to why their child is acting this way.”

Stites is one of the few parenting counselors in the area. She has certification.

Parenting counselors aren’t exactly like “Super Nanny.” But they do incorporate the same techniques Jo does. Through sessions they determine what the immediate behavioral problem is, and how that behavior can be changed if the parent can approach it from another angle.

“I asked crucial questions to find out perhaps how was childbirth?” says Stites. “Why they named the child whatever name they choose for the child? And kind of bring about the connection with the love for the child; move away from the difficulties and challenges of child rearing.”

Parenting counselors are new to the United States. In Europe they have gained wide acceptance. Skills learned and implemented in family life by the parent may easily translate in other scenarios should they arise.

Stites says, “The ultimate goal: That we raise generations of capable, caring and confident human beings.”

