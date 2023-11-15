Opening at Heavenly and Northstar pushed back due to warm weather

LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Opening day at Heavenly and Northstar is being pushed back due to warm weather.

Northstar says they are monitoring the weather in the Tahoe area and will continue to provide updates and share a new planned opening date as soon as they can.

Kirkwood is still slated to open on Dec. 1, conditions permitting.

Some activities, however, will still open as originally planned on Nov. 17. At Heavenly, the Gondola will still open for sightseeing in addition to Tamarack Lodge and Blue Cafe.

At Northstar, Wild Pine, Bourbon Pub, Rink Bar and the new cafe VOUS will also open Nov. 17 as well as True North, Patagonia, The North Face, Oakley, Burton, Butterbox, Northstar Logo Co, and Mine.

