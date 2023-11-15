Open for Busniess: Liz Goodgold works with individuals, business on branding and marketing

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Liz Goodgold, founder and owner of Redfire Branding, is a branding coach and professional speaker that helps businesses stand out and cash in. She’s also authored several books, including, “How to speak Gooder.”

She stopped by Morning Break to talk about how she consults with organizations and individuals on how best to get their name and face out there and make a difference in the marketplace. Her advice ranges from nicknames to understanding where returned retail items go after being sent back to Amazon or another store.

If you’re a small business looking for ways to capitalize on the holiday shopping season, she can help you there as well.

Goodgold lives in the Reno-area, but her business helps people all over the country. To learn more about the resources she can offer you, click here. Goodgold is also on Facebook and Instagram; and she has her own podcast.

