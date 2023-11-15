Open for Business: Midtown Marketplace is a hub for local, small businesses, including Slugnladybugs Baby Boutique

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Slugnladybugs is a unique infant-toddler retail shop located inside the MidTown Marketplace in Carson City. It was founded by Sherrie Poncsak with my oldest granddaughter. Together they create homemade baby items like onesies, tutus, teethers, blankets and more. In recent years, they’ve also added pet blankets and collar additions for dogs. Their inspiration is continuing to create homemade items for all our babies.

Slugsnladybugs is located inside the Midtown Marketplace (104 Corbett Street, Carson City). Co-owners of the marketplace, Christine Latshaw and Coleen Cudney, joined Poncsak on Morning Break to talk about being a hub for small, local businesses and artists.

Midtown Marketplace offers year-round indoor retail space with over 30+ vendor boutiques, including upcycled furniture, home and garden décor, handmade items and unique gifts. Click here for business hours and list of retailers. They’re also on Facebook and Instagram.

