NV Energy awarded more than $2 million to advance grid-enhancing technology

The company collaborated with the engineering department at the University of Nevada
(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy has been awarded more than $2 million to advance grid-enhancing technology.

The project is designed to accelerate the development of grid-enhancing technology, which NV Energy believes could maximize electricity transmission across existing systems, thereby reducing operating costs, which the company believes could be passed on to the consumer.

NV Energy was one of four companies selected to receive the funding.

The company collaborated with the engineering department at the University of Nevada, Reno on the funding application.

“NV Energy is proud to be chosen for this award and our teams are already working to implement these funds to be able to leverage additional real-time capacity of transmission lines through sensor and engineering enhancements” said Josh Langdon, NV Energy Vice President of Transmission. “We know this work will be critical to maintaining reliability, managing costs, and creating clean energy jobs for Nevadans and other communities as we continue our journey toward a net-zero carbon energy supply.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
Cause of Reno apartment fire determined to be heater
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
Traffic at a standstill in Northbound lanes
Serious injuries in crash on 395
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
Sparks Fire crews respond to tanker truck fire.
I-80 westbound reopens after tanker fire

Latest News

The Solace Tree
The Solace Tree shares lessons learned in 20 years of helping kids and teens cope with grief
The Solace Tree celebrates 20 years of serving kids and teens dealing with grief
Aummua and Jacob Hoffman
Sparks police looking for missing 9-month-old and her father
Midtown Marketplace and Slugsnladybugs
Open for Business: Midtown Marketplace is a hub for local, small businesses, including Slugnladybugs Baby Boutique