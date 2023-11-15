Man arrested for allegedly strangling roommate to death

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly strangling another man to death. Investigators say 34-year-old Alex Hanson was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the strangulation of 62-year-old Jeffrey Falkenstein.

According to WCSO, deputies were called to a home on Cameo Court in Reno on September 18 for a report of a dead body in a home. The victim, later identified as Falkenstein, was found on the living room floor. During the investigation, deputies identified Hanson, who was Falkenstein’s roommate, as the suspect and took him into custody.

Hanson is facing an open murder charge with an elderly enhancement.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.