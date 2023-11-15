Man arrested for allegedly strangling roommate to death

Alex Hanson
Alex Hanson(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly strangling another man to death. Investigators say 34-year-old Alex Hanson was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the strangulation of 62-year-old Jeffrey Falkenstein.

According to WCSO, deputies were called to a home on Cameo Court in Reno on September 18 for a report of a dead body in a home. The victim, later identified as Falkenstein, was found on the living room floor. During the investigation, deputies identified Hanson, who was Falkenstein’s roommate, as the suspect and took him into custody.

Hanson is facing an open murder charge with an elderly enhancement.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
Cause of Reno apartment fire determined to be heater
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
Traffic at a standstill in Northbound lanes
Serious injuries in crash on 395
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Mother with her two children
Parenting Counselors: A resource for families
Old Timberland sign being removed
It's not easy saving history
RPD warns residents of counterfeit jewelry scam