Las Vegas police ask for help identifying 2 ‘persons of interest’ in teen’s beating death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday announced they are asking for the public’s help in identifying two “persons of interest” in the beating death of a local teen.

LVMPD on Tuesday announced that the department had arrested eight juveniles — all between 13-17 years of age — after a high school student was severely beaten and later died from his injuries.

In a news conference Tuesday, LVMPD said the eight suspects will be charged with murder in connection with Lewis’ death.

During the briefing, officers said they were still searching for two individuals in connection with the incident. The department provided the below video as they seek help identifying the additional two people:

LVMPD Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson shared at about 2:05 p.m. on Nov. 1, a fight had occurred in an alley next to Rancho High School just after school let out. According to Johannson, a citizen found the victim, 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis unresponsive after the beating and brought him back to the school.

Police said Lewis was taken to UMC where doctors determined that he had suffered “non-survivable head trauma.” Lt. Johansson referenced a video of the beating that has circulated on social media, calling it “void of humanity.”

According to LVMPD, the fight was over a pair of stolen wireless headphones and possibly a vape pen, which were taken from friends of the victim. All parties had involved agreed to meet in the alley to fight, according to police.

“As soon as a punch is thrown, ten subjects immediately swarm him,” Lt. Johansson said.

Anyone with any information about these two individuals is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

