Fire on Slide Mountain no longer spreading, fire crews say

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A wildfire that started on Slide Mountain burned between five and ten acres Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning and is no longer spreading.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the fire is not spreading and is burning in a rugged, desolate area. TMFPD officials say the fire is still putting off smoke as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews with the TMFPD responded to the mountain above Davis Creek Park around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. The blaze did not threaten structures.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
Cause of Reno apartment fire determined to be heater
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
Traffic at a standstill in Northbound lanes
Serious injuries in crash on 395
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
Sparks Fire crews respond to tanker truck fire.
I-80 westbound reopens after tanker fire

Latest News

City of South Lake Tahoe logo
City of South Lake Tahoe improves snow removal operations
The logo for the Reno Police Department
RPD asking for help finding missing 63-year-old man who suffers from dementia
Casey Louis White
Police asking for help finding man missing since August 2022
Sixto Guzman Jr.
Ex-felon arrested in Sparks after hours-long standoff