Fire on Slide Mountain no longer spreading, fire crews say

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A wildfire that started on Slide Mountain burned between five and ten acres Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning and is no longer spreading.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the fire is not spreading and is burning in a rugged, desolate area. TMFPD officials say the fire is still putting off smoke as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews with the TMFPD responded to the mountain above Davis Creek Park around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. The blaze did not threaten structures.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.