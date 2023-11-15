Ex-felon arrested in Sparks after hours-long standoff

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department arrested a man Tuesday evening after he allegedly fired three shots that were picked up by the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter.

Tuesday evening, at around 7:30, SPD officers responded to the 1500 block of I Street for a report of three gunshots picked up by the system.

Upon arriving, officers could hear a man, later identified as 41-year-old Sixto Guzman Jr., yelling inside the house they had been directed to. They surrounded it and tried to call the man out using a PA system. Police spoke with several neighbors who told police they also heard the shots, with one witness telling police they saw a man with a long gun at the front door of the house.

The standoff lasted for nearly 50 minutes before the man came to the door with a shotgun in his hands.

He stepped on to the porch and fired a shot into the ground in front of him before being given verbal commands to drop the gun. The suspect refused, and instead kept the gun to his side before going back into the house, shutting the door and barricading himself inside.

Sparks Police SWAT was then called to assist.

Police learned a woman was also inside the residence and made contact with her by phone. She exited the residence, was received by officers unharmed and then released.

After hours of using their PA system to lure Guzman outside, at 9:52 p.m., he opened a window to the back of the house, ripped the screen off and jumped out of the house in an attempt to flee.

Guzman jumped into a neighboring back yard but was met by officers who detained him.

A search warrant of the house revealed four empty shotgun shells and four guns. Guzman, an ex-felon, was arrested and charged with four felony counts of being a felon in possession of a gun, resisting an officer with a firearm, being in possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and discharging a firearm where persons may be endangered.

