City of South Lake Tahoe improves snow removal operations

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is enhancing its snow removal operations with new equipment and strategies.

The city bought four new graders and two new snow blowers. The new equipment is expected to be delivered over the next several months. The city is also expanding its workforce by increasing the number of seasonal snow removal equipment operators from two to seven.

South Lake Tahoe has eight citywide snow removal zones, and the number of snowplow drivers will increase for each zone during night operations.

A new GPS system will also be placed in all snow equipment. The city says this will allow snow removal crews to get the status of plowing in each neighborhood, information which will be used to improve route patterns and enhance training.

The city has also entered into a contract with a private company to remove snow from sidewalks along the majority of Lake Tahoe Blvd. and Emerald Bay Road south of the Y. Snowfall of more than three inches will be cleared from sidewalks.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.