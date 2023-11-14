Sierra County woman found deceased in her residence

DOWNIEVILLE, California (KOLO) - Deputies with the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office found a deceased woman in her residence with evidence suggesting an encounter with a bear after she had passed.

On Nov. 8, deputies with the SCSO were called to Downieville for a welfare check. The caller told the sheriff’s office that Patrice Miller had not been seen or heard from in several days.

Deputies had to force themselves into the home upon arrival, and found the 71-year-old Miller deceased. The sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation indicates that she passed prior to the bear’s involvement.

Her cause of death is still under investigation by the SCSO and California Department of Fish and Wildlife. They believe Miller passed before a bear, possibly drawn by scent or other factors, accessed the residence.

Downieville residents are asked to exercise caution and take needed precautions to avoid encounters with all wildlife. The SCSO says you should close ground-level doors and windows at night, locking cars, and removing all outside food sources, including garbage.

