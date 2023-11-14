Schools Over Stadiums to file suit over A’s Vegas stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Schools Over Stadiums says they will be filing a lawsuit against the proposed Oakland A’s stadium in the coming weeks, saying the authorization of the stadium is riddled with constitutional violations.

“After several months of organizing, our commitment to blocking the use of public funds for the stadium project has only grown stronger. We believe SB1 violates at least 5 sections of the state Constitution which should lead to the bill’s partial or total invalidation. We have asked legal counsel to draft litigation and will be filing to overturn SB1 in Nevada District Court in the coming weeks,” said Dawn Etcheverry, President of Schools Over Stadiums.

They say the approval violated these sections of the Nevada State Constitution:

Article IV, § 18(2) …an affirmative vote of not fewer than two-thirds of the members elected to each House is necessary to pass a bill or joint resolution which creates, generates, or increases any public revenue in any form, including but not limited to taxes, fees, assessments and rates, or changes in the computation bases for taxes, fees, assessments and rates.

Article IV, § 19 No money shall be drawn from the treasury but in consequence of appropriations made by law. • Article IV, § 21: …in all other cases where a general law can be made applicable, all laws shall be general and of uniform operation throughout the state.

Article IX, § 3 The State may contract public debts; but such debts shall never, in the aggregate, exclusive of interest, exceed the sum of two per cent of the assessed valuation of the State… Every such debt shall be authorized by law for some purpose or purposes, to be distinctly specified therein; and every such law shall provide for levying an annual tax sufficient to pay the interest semiannually, and the principal within twenty years from the passage of such law, and shall specially appropriate the proceeds of said taxes to the payment of said principal and interest; and such appropriation shall not be repealed nor the taxes postponed or diminished until the principal and interest of said debts shall have been wholly paid.

Article IX, § 4 The State shall never assume the debts of any county, town, city or other corporation whatever, unless such debts have been created to repel invasion [,] suppress insurrection or to provide for the public defense.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.