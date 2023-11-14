Reno Blues Society hosting veterans benefit dance, MASH BASH with Mighty Mike Schermer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your tickets for the Reno Blues Society’s upcoming fundraiser, MASH BASH. The benefit dance raises money for Adopt-A-Vet Dental, a local veterans non-profit.

Club president, Jamie Klund, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the dance featuring Mighty Mike Schermer. It takes place Saturday, Nov. 18 at Boomtown Casino (2100 Garson Road, Reno). Doors open at 6 p.m. with the opening act taking the stage at 6:15 p.m. and Mighty Mike from 7-10 p.m.

Tickets cost $30. RBS members get $5 of 50/50 raffle tickets. To purchase tickets and learn more about the Reno Blues Society, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.