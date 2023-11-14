Reno Blues Society hosting veterans benefit dance, MASH BASH with Mighty Mike Schermer

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your tickets for the Reno Blues Society’s upcoming fundraiser, MASH BASH. The benefit dance raises money for Adopt-A-Vet Dental, a local veterans non-profit.

Club president, Jamie Klund, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the dance featuring Mighty Mike Schermer. It takes place Saturday, Nov. 18 at Boomtown Casino (2100 Garson Road, Reno). Doors open at 6 p.m. with the opening act taking the stage at 6:15 p.m. and Mighty Mike from 7-10 p.m.

Tickets cost $30. RBS members get $5 of 50/50 raffle tickets. To purchase tickets and learn more about the Reno Blues Society, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
Cause of Reno apartment fire determined to be heater
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
Sparks Fire crews respond to tanker truck fire.
I-80 westbound reopens after tanker fire

Latest News

A replica sits on the site of the first non-native structure in Nevada.
Silver State Sights - Mormon Station State Park
Kacey Queen, Nevada Moms
Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder shares family fun activities for Thanksgiving weekend
KOLO Cooks: Pork and Apples
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin gets fancy with pork tenderloin and butter whiskey apples
2nd Annual Spare a Life
Donor Network West hosts annual Spare a Life bowling fundraiser at National Bowling Stadium